Radebe says SADC hoping to find lasting solution to Eswatini crisis

Pro-democracy protesters have taken to the streets in Eswatini, calling once again for King Mswati III to relinquish power and for the small country to start a process of democracy.

JOHANNESBURG - A special Southern African Development Community (SADC) envoy appointed to Eswatini said that its first point of call would be to explore what kind of solution was needed to address the ongoing crisis in Africa's last absolute monarch.

The latest protests have run for more than two weeks, spearheaded by students, civil servants and transport workers.

Five high school pupils arrested during protests are expected to appear in court on Thursday to face terrorism charges over their role in the democracy push.

One person has been killed and at least 80 others were injured in the protests in Eswatini on Thursday.

In his capacity as the chairperson of SADC on defence and security, President Cyril Ramaphosa has delegated the envoy to speak to King Mswati about the dire situation.

Leading the group is former minister Jeff Radebe, who said that they hoped to find a lasting solution.

"We need to have a sense from all stakeholders that a solution is required. That's precisely what we need now to navigate. What solution will bring about peace?" Radebe said.

