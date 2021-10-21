Radebe: Political stability in Eswatini deteriorating quickly

President Cyril Ramaphosa, as the chair of SADC, has sent a special envoy team to speak to King Mswati III when they touch down in Eswatini on Thursday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Cabinet Minister Jeff Radebe says the political stability in Eswatini was deteriorating at a “very fast rate” and hoped he and the rest of the SADC delegation would be able to find a lasting solution to the crisis.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, as the chair of SADC, has sent a special envoy team to speak to King Mswati III when they touch down in Eswatini on Thursday afternoon.

There are reports of at least one death and 80 others who were injured during the pro-democracy protests on Wednesday.

ALSO READ:

Radebe said the SADC envoys deployed to eSwatini were hopeful that they would be able to assist in finding a solution that all parties would agree to.

“To ensure that we put shoulder to the wheel to resolve the challenges that the people of Eswatini are facing here.”

Radebe said peace and stability was not only important for the citizens, but also for surrounding African countries.

“When Eswatini sneezes the whole of the southern African continent gets the flu, especially us here in South Africa.”

Included in the delegation deployed to Eswatini are the Deputy Minister of the Department of International Relations, Candice Mashego-Dlamni, and the president's special advisor on international relations, Maropene Ramokgopa.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.