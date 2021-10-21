Police task team not having an effect on Mamelodi gang murders, says CPF

MAMELODI - It’s been six weeks since a provincial police task team was stationed in Mamelodi to investigate gang-related murders and no arrests have been made.

Recently, rumors about a killer dubbed "John Wick" have been making the rounds in the township after a spate of killings and attempted murders of people suspected of being part of a local gang.

In September, Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela assigned a task team of crime intelligence and organised crime units. This was after the first incident in which two men were shot dead in August.

But since the deployment, more people have been murdered, with the latest shooting on 10 October. Community policing forum chairperson in Mamelodi West, Tebogo Mashigo, said that not much had changed since the arrival of the task team.

“Because most of them are not familiar with the territory. They're not people from Mamelodi, they're probably still learning about Mamelodi, about who's who in Mamelodi. I understand that they have the names of the people but they don't know them,” he said.

Mashigo said that the only thing that would calm the people of Mamelodi would be if the gangsters were arrested.

