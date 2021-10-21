Numsa accepts Seifsa's 6% wage hike for workers in metal, engineering sector

Workers downed tools earlier this month demanding an 8% salary hike.

JOHANENSBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) on Thursday announced it's accepted a 6% wage increase for three years from the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa (Seifsa), bringing an end to the three-week strike in the metal and engineering sector.

The union held a briefing following a special executive meeting on Wednesday night.

Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim said they had decided to accept the 6% wage increase based on the minimum rate of pay.

Jim said workers in the sector were justified in their call for better pay and had earned this increase.

Workers are expected to return to work between Thursday and Monday.

