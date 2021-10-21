Mokonyane: We need maximum unity among ANC women ahead of elections

Nomvula Mokonyane said on Thursday this was crucial as the ANC inched closer to its much-anticipated elective conference next year.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)’s Nomvula Mokonyane has called for maximum unity among women as the governing party prepares to select mayoral candidates to serve in the different municipalities across the country.

She said on Thursday this was crucial as the ANC inched closer to its much-anticipated elective conference next year.

Mokonyane was speaking during the women’s Umanyano: Week 37, which celebrated the life and times of the late struggle icon Albertina Sisulu, who would have turned 103-years-old.

She said women should have learnt from the ANC’s watershed Nasrec conference in 2017: this is where the league’s preferred candidate Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma narrowly missed out on the top post to Cyril Ramaphosa.

The ANCWL only threw its weight behind Dlamini-Zuma’s bid, ignoring Lindiwe Sisulu who was also vying for a top post at the conference. They had been largely criticised for splitting the women's vote.

Mokonyane said the unity of women was crucial ahead of picking the next president of the ANC and those who must be appointed as mayors or troikas across different municipalities.

“Women must be united, our candidates must be united and of importance, as we go towards our national conference, we need maximum unity.”

She is the latest senior leader to put the spotlight on the party’s upcoming elective conference. This as she called on women to unite and for them to remember that the UDF, which brought together several organisations during the struggle for liberation, once had a woman in charge.

“Remember during the illegality times of the ANC, there was a Sisulu who brought all progressive minds together.”

Mokonyane’s utterances were at odds with an instruction put out by the party’s head of elections, Fikile Mbalula, that no discussions about the upcoming conference must take place while the ANC campaigned for the polls in two weeks.

The ANC has set up panels to interview its councillor candidates from where its mayoral candidates will be chosen.

These will be announced after the polls.

