Mitchells Plain mass shooting suspects back in court in Nov for bail proceedings

The alleged gunmen are each facing a count of murder and seven counts of attempted murder. They've also been charged with the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

CAPE TOWN - The case against three men implicated in a mass shooting in Mitchells Plain has been postponed to next month.

Moegamat Hartzenberg, Jonathan Witbooi and Marawaan Sofaar made their first appearance in the local magistrate's court on Wednesday.

Saturday's shooting is believed to be gang-related.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the three accused were due back in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate's Court on 10 November.

The matter will then be on the court roll for a formal bail application.

A woman was killed, and three children were among the seven people wounded when gunmen opened fire at a 21st birthday party in the Montclair area in Mitchell's Plain on Saturday.

It's the third mass shooting in the area in less than eight months.

