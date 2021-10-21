Mamelodi residents full of praise for 'John Wick' vigilante killer, says CPF

The person is believed to be behind the killing of at least seven people and the wounding of one other in Mamelodi between August and 10 October. He is said to be targeting a gang called Boko Haram, which has been accused of terrorising the people of Soshanguve.

MAMELODI - Mamelodi residents have been lauding a person dubbed "John Wick", saying that he has been doing what the police had failed to do.

John Wick, played by American actor Keanu Reeves, is the titular character in a series of movies where he takes on bad guys.

The people of Mamelodi said that it had been 12 days since the so-called John Wick struck – that’s when he apparently killed someone believed to be part of the Boko Haram gang.

Community policing forum chairperson in Mamelodi west, Tebogo Mashigo, said that the people were lauding the vigilante as a hero.

"The sentiment shared by a lot of people is that it is long overdue they are happy with the situation. But as the CPF, we are not happy. Whether they are part of the community or gangsters, it's one death too many, it affects everybody."

He said that amid the havoc, there had been false information making the rounds on social media.

"There were images shown on social media on Friday and Saturday, claiming that John Wick has hit again. Those images are not from Mamelodi because if it was from Mamelodi cases would have been opened by the police and we should know nby now who has been killed."

A provincial task team is on the streets of Mamelodi investigating the murders and claims of extortion.

