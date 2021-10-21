Majority of staff, students surveyed supported mandatory vaccine proposal - UCT

UCT said that its council fully discussed the possibility of a mandatory vaccination policy and took into consideration a range of diverse views before making a decision to approve in principle a proposal on vaccination as a condition of campus access from next year.

CAPE TOWN - The University of Cape Town (UCT) said that its council fully discussed the possibility of a mandatory vaccination policy and took into consideration a range of diverse views before making a decision to approve in principle a proposal on vaccination as a condition of campus access from next year.

The UCT Council over the past weekend resolved that a panel must be established to develop the operational details required to implement the campus access dispensation.

That would include the principles and guidelines for exemption from a requirement to provide proof of vaccination.

The UCT executive will be required to report back to the council at its meeting in December.

The institution's Elijah Moholola: "As part of the executive's engagements with the community, staff and students were invited to complete a short survey and the majority of staff and students who completed the survey supported the proposal. In addition, the UCTC voted in favour of mandatory vaccination at their last meeting in September, with 83% of respondents in the ballot indicating support."

