Major thunderstorm set to hit parts of WC within next 24hrs

The South Africa Weather Service has issued a warning of disruptive rainfall over the Garden Route, Central Karoo, Cape Winelands and Overberg.

CAPE TOWN - A major thunderstorm is forecast to hit parts of the Western Cape over the next 24 hours.

Heavy rain, strong gusty winds, severe lightning and hail can be expected.

Environmental Affairs MEC spokesperson James Brent-Styan said: “A thunderstorm is expected to impact the central parts of the Western Cape today and tomorrow. We certainly welcome the expected rainfall for this season, especially for massively drought-affected regions. But we must warn the public of a high-likely disruptions due to the severity and nature of this storm.”

