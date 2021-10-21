Limpopo police hunting suspects involved in kidnapping of 4 brothers

It is believed that seven heavily armed men wearing white overalls kidnapped the siblings on Wednesday while they were en route to school.

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police are still searching for four brothers aged between 6 and 15 after they were apparently kidnapped in Polokwane while en route to school.

It is believed that seven heavily armed men wearing white overalls kidnapped the siblings on Wednesday.

Their parents are calling on anyone who knows where they are to help with the investigation.

The police's Motlafela Mojapelo: "The police in Westenburg have launched a manhunt for a group of armed suspects involved in the forceful removal of four schoolchildren from their vehicle that was transporting them to school. The children were being transported when their vehicle was blocked by two vehicles on the R37 road next to the Polokwane bypass."

According to Jacaranda FM, the family lawyer Philip Smit said the family of the four abducted siblings was waiting for a ransom demand from the boys’ kidnappers.

"There were no calls yet made by the criminals, so we do not know what the plan is, but we suspect it is a type of a ransom situation. That's all we can think of at this stage."

It's unclear why the family believes the kidnappers are in it for the cash.

"That's a personal opinion. I'm not willing to divulge any information with regard to that, but we've got good reason to believe it might be," Smit adds.

He added the family was in a state of panic as the search for the siblings continued.

