Jacob Zuma lays criminal complaint against Advocate Downer at PMB police station

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma has laid a criminal complaint against State Advocate Billy Downer.

Zuma arrived at a police station in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday afternoon flanked by his security detail.

The former president is gunning for Downer ahead of a High Court decision on whether the advocate can be recused from Zuma's corruption trial related to the 1999 arms deal.

The former statesman is accusing Downer of leaking his medical records to the media.

However, the NPA has dismissed this claim.

Zuma is currently on medical parole following his sentencing to 15 months for contempt of court.

The former president says he will not be addressing the media and that the his foundation's spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi will.

