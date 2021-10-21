Go

Jacob Zuma lays criminal complaint against Advocate Downer at PMB police station

The former president arrived at a police station in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday afternoon flanked by his security detail.

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma in the Pietermaritzburg High Court where he appeared on corruption charges on 15 October 2019. Picture: AFP.
FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma in the Pietermaritzburg High Court where he appeared on corruption charges on 15 October 2019. Picture: AFP.
13 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma has laid a criminal complaint against State Advocate Billy Downer.

Zuma arrived at a police station in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday afternoon flanked by his security detail.

The former president is gunning for Downer ahead of a High Court decision on whether the advocate can be recused from Zuma's corruption trial related to the 1999 arms deal.

The former statesman is accusing Downer of leaking his medical records to the media.

However, the NPA has dismissed this claim.

Zuma is currently on medical parole following his sentencing to 15 months for contempt of court.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA