Ex-Fidentia fraudster J. Arthur Brown on parole after serving 7 years

Fidentia presided over more than R1 billion that went missing from a trust catering for the widows and orphans of mineworkers.

JOHANNEBSURG - Former Fidentia boss J. Arthur Brown has been released on parole after serving seven years of a 15-year sentence following one of the biggest financial scandals in the country.

He was released from the Voorberg Medium B Prison north-east of Cape Town on Thursday.

Correctional Services said the parole of Brown was carefully considered.

Spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said: “This decision was taken by the Correctional Service and Parole Board after having assessed Brown’s profile and other material submitted for the purposes of parole consideration.”

Brown was sentenced to an effective 15 years in prison in 2014 after being found guilty in connection with investments involving the Transport Education and Training Authority and the Mantadia Asset Trust Company.

He had received a suspended sentence and a R150,000 fine but this was successfully appealed by the NPA.

The Supreme Court of Appeal set aside the sentence and he was sent to jail.

Brown then approached the Constitutional Court, but was unsuccessful.

