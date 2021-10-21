Electoral Act doesn't require an abbreviation, ActionSA argues in court

ActionSA's lawyer Advocate Adila Hassim insisted that the party's name served all functions and was eight letters long.

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA said that it wanted the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to comply with the law by including its full name on the ward ballot papers for the local government elections.

The party was before the Electoral Court on Thursday arguing that the commission's decision to omit its name due to not having it abbreviated, was unlawful, unreasonable and a violation of its political rights.

ActionSA's lawyer Advocate Adila Hassim insisted that the party's name served all functions and was eight letters long.

Hassim said that the Electoral Act did not require an abbreviation as argued by the commission.

"For the commission to argue that ActionSA is the author of its own misfortune when the registration form is ambiguous, to say the least, and misrepresents, to say the worst, and provides no warning with respect that approach that actually says it's the author of its own misfortune is cynical. It's also an approach that violates Section 19 of the Constitution," said Hassim.

The party has argued that it will be prejudiced against in the polls if the IEC does not amend the ballot.

