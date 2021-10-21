EC teen (19) to be charged in connection with murder of girlfriend (16)

Police say the 19-year-old handed himself over to police in Kamesh on Wednesday night.

CAPE TOWN - An Eastern Cape teenager is to be charged in connection with the death of his 16-year-old girlfriend in Nelson Mandela Bay.

The 16-year-old girl is believed to have been killed at her boyfriend’s house in the early hours of 11 October.

She’d apparently gone to visit him but went missing.

Her parents went to police at the beginning of the week.

The girl’s 19-year-old boyfriend has now handed himself over to police.

He also pointed out where he buried her in his garden and officers found the body in a shallow grave.

The suspect will be appear in the Uitenhage Magistrates Court on Friday.

