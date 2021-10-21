CT real estate agent suspended after declining client based on his race

On Tuesday, Twitter user Pol Osei tweeted screenshots of his WhatsApp exchange with estate agent Gabriella Johnson after he enquired about an apartment in the city bowl.

JOHANNESBURG - Live Real Estate has suspended one of its Cape Town agents after a potential rental tenant took to social media earlier this week to expose the agent after she declined his requested accommodation because of his race.

Hey lets casually ignore the constitution today #racism #SouthAfrica This is one of your employees @tysonprop_cpt pic.twitter.com/hxbWoQzZKh Pol Osei (@pol_osei) October 19, 2021

Johnson initially said that the apartment was available to lease for 12 months.

When Osei asked about the application forms, she later told him that the client (landlord) was "race specific".

The estate agent went on to say that it was not illegal for a landlord to be selective about their tenants.

In a statement on Instagram on Wednesday, Real Live Estate distanced itself from her comments, with the company’s CEO Brendan Miller describing them as disgusting.

Miller said that Johnson had joined the company 48 hours before the incident and was still in the process of completing in-house training.

The company further stated that it would be investigating the situation and that Johnson would "most likely be dismissed".

