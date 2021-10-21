City Power restores power to areas affected by Robertsham substation fire

The fire gutted two main transformers and damaged other critical equipment. City Power's Isaac Mangena said investigations are still underway to determine what caused the blaze.

JOHANNESBURG - City Power said that electricity had been restored to areas in the south of Joburg that were affected by a fire at the Robertsham substation.

Some areas had been without power for over two days following the blaze that broke out at the substation on Monday night.

The fire gutted two main transformers and damaged other critical equipment.

City Power's Isaac Mangena said that investigations were still under way to determine what caused the blaze.

“City Power technicians managed to liven up the last of our feeder boats affected by the fire that broke out on Monday. At this moment, City Power would like to really apologise to the residents of South Joburg, really thank them for their patience.”

