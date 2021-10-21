ANC, EFF take electioneering to the DA’s turf – the Western Cape

The DA is in control of Cape Town, and while it has seen growth in local government support election on election, it's also delivered less than desirable results in recent by-elections.

CAPE TOWN - With Just seven full electioneering days to go until local government elections, two of the nation’s major parties are rolling out the big guns in the Western Cape's largest metro.

For parties like the African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) ,whose performance at the polls is sensitive to voter turnout, drumming up pre-election spirit is likely to be crucial.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa spent a full day touring outlying parts of Cape Town on Thursday.



Khayelitsha is one of the most densely populated areas of Cape Town. The traditional ANC stronghold is plagued by poverty, high rates of unemployment and violent crime.

On Thursday, dozens of Khayelitsha residents waited patiently to speak to Ramaphosa to raise their most pressing issues.

“We need policing and security around our houses because these people are breaking into our houses,” one resident said.