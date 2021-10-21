ANC, EFF take electioneering to the DA’s turf – the Western Cape
CAPE TOWN - With Just seven full electioneering days to go until local government elections, two of the nation’s major parties are rolling out the big guns in the Western Cape's largest metro.
The Democratic Alliance (DA) is in control of Cape Town, and while it has seen growth in local government support election on election, it's also delivered less than desirable results in recent by-elections.
For parties like the African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) ,whose performance at the polls is sensitive to voter turnout, drumming up pre-election spirit is likely to be crucial.
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa spent a full day touring outlying parts of Cape Town on Thursday.
Khayelitsha is one of the most densely populated areas of Cape Town. The traditional ANC stronghold is plagued by poverty, high rates of unemployment and violent crime.
On Thursday, dozens of Khayelitsha residents waited patiently to speak to Ramaphosa to raise their most pressing issues.
“We need policing and security around our houses because these people are breaking into our houses,” one resident said.
Ramaphosa's party lost the City of Cape Town to the DA 15 years ago and since then, has been unable to win it back.
But he promised residents if they voted the ANC in again, their needs would be prioritised.
“We are a very compassionate government; it looks at the problems of our people and then it will respond.”
Ramaphosa has been frank about the ANC's failings, acknowledging during the official ANC manifesto launch that it's made mistakes, but he again promised these taxpayers the ANC would now focus on fixing troubled municipalities and providing better services to residents.
Meanwhile in Stellenbosch, EFF leader Julius Malema addressed his supporters on day one of his three-day campaign in the province.
