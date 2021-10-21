Iconic Huawei Joburg Day with 947 begins its new normal with hybrid show

A mix of fashion, design, entertainment and music awaits a number of lucky listeners who will be at the event, which will also be streamed live.

JOHANNESBURG - Huawei Joburg Day with 947 is an iconic event and the biggest bi-annual music extravaganza in South Africa, and has successfully transferred to a virtual space for the two most recent events.

But this time around, lucky listeners will get to enjoy the event in person as VIPs in hybrid format. The 22 October line-up includes Nasty C, DBN Gogo, Shekinah, Prince Kaybee Goldfish, who will be joining the show from San Diego, DBN Gogo and Shekinah amongst others.

Thando Makhunga, station manager of 947 said that the event would be live-streamed on YouTube, so the whole country was invited to experience an explosion of new talent, lifestyle, fashion and South Africa's finest musicians.

This hybrid event will include a mix of fashion, design, entertainment and music will be included for the first time in the history of Huawei Joburg Day. This follows an intensive on-air talent search on 947, where listeners had the opportunity to showcase their creativity in various fields.

947 and Huawei is working with Alliance Safety to ensure that all COVID-protocols are adhered to on the day.

The entire event can be experienced free on 947.co.za and listened to live on 947. A limited number of listeners will be able to join the artists live to experience the event in person. Find out more on 947.co.za.

