23 children hospitalised after taxi collision in Durban

It is understood that the taxi collided with an SUV.

JOHANNESBURG - Twenty-three children have been taken to hospitals in Durban after a taxi accident.

Paramedics arrived on the scene on Mafukuzela Road in Mtuzuma just before 8am on Thursday morning and found that some of the pupils had sustained serious injuries while travelling to school.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

KwaZulu-Natal has seen a number of incidents involving buses

Earlier this week, More than 50 people have been injured in a bus crash near the Umkomaas Valley. The commuters were traveling on the R56 when their bus crashed on Monday night. It is believed that the driver lost control and overturned the bus.

Last week, a bus that was on the way to Johannesburg from Durban crashed on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal. Nine people died in the crash and 60 people were injured.

