Zimbabwe's MDC Alliance claims leader Chamisa survived shooting incident

HARARE - Zimbabwe’s main opposition MDC Alliance said that its leader, Nelson Chamisa, escaped an assassination attempt in the eastern city of Mutare after a bullet shattered the windows of his car.

Last week, the party made a similar claim after Chamisa’s motorcade was stoned by ruling party supporters in the southern province of Masvingo.



Chamisa was at the rural village of Birchenough Bridge. A video shared on social media showed cheering crowds running beside his convoy. But the reception he got later in the nearby city of Mutare was starkly different.

The MDC Alliance said that unmarked cars belonging to alleged Zanu-PF supporters tried to block his motorcade and that shots were fired.

One bullet went through the windscreen of Chamisa’s car, though no one was hurt.

There’s been no independent verification yet of the alleged shooting. But the report comes just ahead of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s trip to the COP26 summit in Glasgow and there will be some claims from those who don't support the opposition that this was stage-managed.