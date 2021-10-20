'We've become immune': Mitchells Plain CPF says community tuning out shootings

Three suspects in the most recent mass shooting in Mitchells Plain are to appear in court on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Three suspects in the most recent mass shooting in Mitchells Plain are to appear in court on Wednesday.

On Saturday, a woman was shot dead and seven others, including three children, were wounded at a 21st birthday party in Montclair.

Anti-gang unit detectives arrested the suspects the next day.

It's the third mass shooting in Mitchells Plain since February.

The community policing forum's Norman Jantjies said that it had left some residents in fear, while others had become unfazed.

"We, as a community, we've become immune. In fact, it doesn't bother us too much unless it affects us directly, otherwise, we're kinda used to it 'Oh, there's someone shooting again.' It doesn't really bother us, so if you exclude the community from a sustained solution, you're never going to make a success."

The motive for Saturday's shooting has not yet been confirmed but it's believed to be gang-related.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.