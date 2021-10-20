WC Education MEC hopes for disruption-free matric exam period

The Western Cape Education Department said that following the onslaught of COVID-19 and the effect that it has had on schooling, grade 12 learners couldn't afford any more disruptions.

Exams started on Tuesday, with more than 10,000 learners across the province completing their Computer Applications Technology practical. Almost 900 pupils will sit for the Information Technology practical on Wednesday.

With the constant threat of load shedding, Education MEC Debbie Schafer has called on Eskom to do everything it can to prevent blackouts.

"It is extremely disappointing that this has again reared its head just as the NSC practical tasks are said to begin. So significant is this risk that despite the Department of Basic Education engaging with Eskom in the hope of preventing power supply disruption this year, it has taken the precautionary step of scheduling a rewrite of these practical exams into the matric exam calendar on the seventh of December," she said.

Schafer said that the department was also concerned about protests which were usually more frequent in election years.

"I'm also conscious of the impending election and the tendency of these to bring out disruptive behavior, any action that prevents learners from getting to their exams and writing them in peace is unacceptable and adds unnecessary additional stress to what is already a very stressful time."

