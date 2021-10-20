UCT in principle approves proposal for staff, students to be vaccinated by 1 Jan

University of Cape Town (UCT) vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng said that at a meeting last weekend, the council discussed this 'complex' matter fully, taking into consideration a range of diverse views.

CAPE TOWN - All University of Cape Town (UCT) students and staff must get their COVID-19 vaccine shots by 1 January.

This has been announced by the institution's vice-chancellor, Mamokgethi Phakeng.

She said that the UCT council had approved, in principle, a proposal requiring staff and students to be vaccinated by the new year.

Phakeng said that at a meeting last weekend, the council discussed this "complex" matter fully, taking into consideration a range of diverse views.

Vaccine mandates have become a hot-button issue in the country.

Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng writes to the UCT community to provide an update on the proposed COVID-19 vaccination policy for the institution. Read the full VC Desk: https://t.co/O9OVtSGslb UCT (@UCT_news) October 20, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.