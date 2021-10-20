TSA to host tournament which offers higher prize money for women than men

The men's prize money stands at $15,000 while the women’s prize money is $25,000.

JOHANNESBURG - Tennis South Africa (TSA) will host two weeks of ITF World Tennis Tour prize money events for men and women.

The events will take place in December 2021 at the Strand Tennis Club, in the Western Cape, with women getting paid more at the tour.

There is a difference in the price money, with the men's prize money standing at $15,000 and the women’s prize money at $25,000.

The tournaments will take place during the weeks commencing the 6 December and 13 December, respectively.

According to TSA, the difference in price money is to encourage more women's events across the globe.