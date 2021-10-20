Slain EFF candidate: Family warns parties of using funeral as political football

Shangase was shot and killed in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday night.

DURBAN - The family of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) councillor candidate Thulani Shangase say his funeral must not be used a political football.



Shangase was shot and killed in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday night.



Police Minister Bheki Cele and his deputy Cassel Mathale visited his home after meeting with police and inspecting the crime scene.



The family said although Shangase's death came at a time when political parties were gearing up for the upcoming local government polls, they wanted his send-off to be a dignified one.

They said they did not want his burial ceremony to be a funeral rally where parties would campaign.

Family spokesperson Sifiso Shangase said: “As a family, we do not want this funeral to become a place where parties are going to be campaigning. Our main concern is to bury our brother with the dignity he warrants.”

He said given the political charged environment, parties should be responsible: “We also want to see these two parties to probably bringing along marshals so they can marshal their own members on the day of the funeral.”

Shangase is expected be laid to rest this weekend.

