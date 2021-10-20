SIU: We will oppose Mkhize’s bid to challenge Digital Vibes report

The former Health Minister wants the High Court in Johannesburg to review and set aside the findings and recommendations in the report which looks into the multimillion-rand tender awarded to Digital Vibes.

JOHANNESBURG - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on Wednesday said it would oppose an application by former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize who wants to challenge its report which led to his resignation in August.

Mkhize wants the High Court in Johannesburg to review and set aside the findings and recommendations in the report which looks into the multimillion-rand tender awarded to Digital Vibes.

He also wants it declared unlawful and unconstitutional.

The SIU found that Digital Vibes is a front company that was used by close associates of the former minister to score a massive communication contract from his department.

But Mkhize maintains that the SIU would have reached a different conclusion regarding his alleged role in the saga if it took his submissions and evidence into account.

In his court papers, Mkhize insisted he's had no direct or indirect benefit from anyone linked to Digital Vibes which was granted a R150 million contract.

However, the SIU found that members of Mkhize's family and his associates benefitted from the money allocated to the company.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.