SA canegrowers welcome DTI’s R85m relief fund to recover from July unrest

These funds will provide relief to growers whose burnt cane was rejected by mills, costing them over R80 million in lost revenue.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Canegrowers Association on Wednesday welcomed the announcement by the Trade and Industry Department of relief funding amounting to R85 million to respond to the effects of the July riots.

These funds will provide relief to growers whose burnt cane was rejected by mills, costing them over R80 million in lost revenue.

The association said the Industrial Development Corporation would provide financial assistance in two phases.

Grants will be awarded to all growers who sustained damage of less than R1 million.

Those who suffered damage over R1 million will receive loans exceeding this amount.

The South African Canegrowers Association’s Andrew Russell said: “The funding will assist those growers who suffered losses as the result of the unrest and did not qualify for insurance pay-outs. We remain committed to helping the affected growers to rebuilding our operations, ensuring the industry can protect the 1 million livelihoods it supports.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.