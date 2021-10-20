Prasa records 19% decline in security-related incidents amid COVID-19

The Railway Safety Regulator's State of Safety Report released on Wednesday showed just over 10,000 safety incidents.

CAPE TOWN - There have been fewer negative incidents on the country's rail network during the past financial year.

The Railway Safety Regulator's State of Safety Report released on Wednesday showed just over 10,000 incidents.

However, during the 2020/2021 financial year major operators ran fewer rail kilometres due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Security-related incidents have gone down by 19% to just over 8,000.

The report also shows 114 fatalities were as a result of operational occurrences, 70 people were hit by trains and 13 died as a result of security-related incidents.

There were also 145 injuries as a result of operations.

Deputy Transport Minister Sindisiwe Lydia Chikunga said with passenger activity restricted, fewer people were struck by trains and there was less platform interface.

"There was a reduction of 84.9% in persons illegally crossing rail lines, in figures 426 incidents. We must stay focused and ensure that through our collective efforts, we drive down the number of occurences."

Chikunga said the regulator had intensified the monitoring and enforcement of safety and security plans.

