Police confirm KZN hitman Fisokuhle Ntuli linked to Senzo Meyiwa's murder

Fisokuhle Ntuli was found guilty of killing councillor Thami Nyembe and wounding his wife in 2016. He was also found guilty of killing five other people. He has now also been linked to the killing of former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa.

DURBAN - Police have confirmed that KwaZulu-Natal hitman Fisokuhle Ntuli, who has been convicted for multiple crimes including murder, has also been linked to the murder of former Bafana Bafana Captain Senzo Meyiwa.

Meyiwa was killed in Vosloorus in Ekurhuleni in 2014, but no one was convicted.

On Monday, Ntuli was found guilty of committing multiple crimes, including the murder of an African National Congress (ANC) councillor in Nongoma in 2016.

However, his sentencing was adjourned until December to allow time for social workers to assess his personal circumstances.

The police’s Vishnu Naidoo said: “Ntulli’s terror reign was not only confined to the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, as he is also being sought for at least 14 cases in Gauteng, the majority of which are said to be murders, including that of Senzo Meyiwa.”

Naidoo did not disclose details of the Meyiwa investigation but said that Ntuli’s reign of terror had finally come to an end.

