8 foreign nationals arrested for online dating scam expected in court

CAPE TOWN - Eight alleged online dating fraudsters are expected in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The suspects were arrested on Tuesday morning and have been charged with a range of crimes including conspiracy to commit wire or mail fraud as well as money laundering.

Various international law enforcement agencies like the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Interpol were involved in the probe.

The suspects allegedly lured and charmed their victims, many of whom are vulnerable widows or divorcees, leading to them believe they were in genuine romantic relationships before scamming them out of their money.

The Hawks' Katlego Mogale explained that they targeted their victims on social media and online dating websites.

"The suspects in this investigation are alleged to have ties to a Transnational organized crime syndicate originating abroad. The suspects will be appearing in the Cape Town Magistrates Court."

