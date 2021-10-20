Ndlovu Youth Choir puts its signature twist on Adele's 'Easy on Me'

The group of teens and young adults is known for taking songs from global artists such as Beyonce and Ed Sheeran and singing them in the hymn-like style unique to South Africa.

The group of teens and young adults, who first rose to international fame when they competed in America's Got Talent, is known for taking songs from global artists such as Beyonce and Ed Sheeran and singing them in the hymn-like style unique to South Africa.

Last week, British star Adele dropped her first single in six years, Easy On Me, which has racked hundreds of millions of streams and views on music platforms and YouTube.

On Tuesday, the Ndlovu Youth Choir released a much shorter, but equally heartfelt version on their social media pages.