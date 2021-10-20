Murder-accused ex-MEC Msibi claims former colleagues of being behind his arrest

The former MEC and his co-accused were granted bail of R20,000 each in connection with the murder of two people and the attempted murder of a third in August. Murder accused Mandla Msibi said he plans to expose those behind his arrest claiming that some of his former colleagues are responsible for the charges against him.

JOHANNESBURG - Axed Mpumalanga Agriculture MEC Mandla Msibi said he planned to meet with the African National Congress (ANC) leadership to discuss allegations that some MECs were behind his arrest.

Msibi addressed his supporters outside the Nelspruit Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

“There’s abuse of power to purge those with different views using state security agencies,” he said.

Speaking for the first time since his arrest outside the Nelspruit Magistrates Court, Msibi told his supporters that the disputes over candidate lists had put his life in danger.

Msibi said that he respected the party's decision for him to step aside and has encouraged ANC members to continue to campaign for the party ahead of the 1 November elections.

