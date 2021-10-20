UCT says most staff, students support mandatory vaccine policy

UCT vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng on Wednesday said the campus community was invited to complete a short survey.

CAPE TOWN - Most University of Cape Town (UCT) staff members and students support a mandatory vaccination policy.

Over the weekend, the UCT Council approved, in-principle, a proposal on vaccination as condition of campus access from next year.

Phakeng said the UCT Council discussed this complex matter fully and took into consideration a range of diverse views.

It resolved a panel must be established to develop the operational details required to implement the campus access dispensation.

This will include the principles and guidelines for exemption from a requirement to provide proof of vaccination.



The UCT executive will be required to report back to council at its meeting in December.

Phakeng said at its last meeting in September, 83% of the UCT Senate voted in favour of mandatory vaccination.

The UCT College of Fellows has also pledged its support.

