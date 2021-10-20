More charges added in case against struggle vets who held ministers hostage

The 53 accused face 27 charges which include one count of conspiracy to kidnap and twenty-six charges of kidnapping as there were 26 people in the meeting room, including ministers Mondli Gungubele and Thandi Modise as well as Deputy Minister Thabang Makwetla.

JOHANNESBURG - More charges have been added against the 53 military veterans accused of allegedly holding two ministers, a deputy minister, and other officials hostage at the St George’s Hotel in Irene last week.

They had to be rescued by police after being prevented from leaving a meeting about the long-standing battle over the well-being of former struggle combatants.

Forty-two people were granted bail on Tuesday in the Pretoria Magistrates Court sitting at the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre.

State prosecutor Sanete Jacobson said that terrorism-related charges could still be added.

“Generals, doctors, ministers, deputy ministers that were being held hostage. If every institute in this country took a stance to hold people hostage of that magnitude, where will this country go?"

Forty-two accused are out on bail and are expected to return to court on 1 February 2022, while 11 others, who were found to have previous convictions ranging from robbery to murder, will return for their bail application this Friday.

