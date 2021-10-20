Mkhize challenges SIU Digital Vibes report, says unit had predetermined outcome

Former Health Minister Mkhize wants the High Court in Johannesburg to review and set aside the findings and recommendations in the report which looks into the multi-million rand tender awarded to Digital Vibes.

JOHANNESBURG - Axed Health Minister Zweli Mkhize is challenging the Special Investigating Unit (SIU)’s report which led to his axing last month.

He also wants it declared unlawful and unconstitutional.

Digital Vibes is a front company that was used by close associates of the minister to score massive communications contracts from his department.

Mkhize maintains that the SIU would have reached a different conclusion regarding his alleged role in the saga if it took his submissions and evidence into account.

The former health minister said that his reputation as both a professional and politician had been tarnished by the SIU report.

He’s fighting back, accusing the investigating unit of approaching him with a predetermined outcome in mind.

In his court papers, Mkhize insisted that he’d had no direct or indirect benefit from anyone linked to Digital Vibes.

He said that he only became aware of the contract two months after the fact, something Mkhize accused the SIU of ignoring.

The former health minister joins several other politicians who’ve accused the SIU of ambushing them – in this case he said that he was not given notice of the fundamental matters which he had to answer to.

He also said that some of the key findings in the report handed over to President Cyril Ramaphosa are different from those put to him during his interrogation.

Mkhize has also sought a cost order against the SIU.

