KZN Santaco says Thulani Shangase’s murder not related to taxi violence

The regional taxi council was reacting to Police Minister Bheki Cele’s remarks earlier on Wednesday to investigate the taxi industry’s involvement in Thulani Shangase’s death.

DURBAN - Santaco in uMgungundlovu, KwaZulu-Natal, said the killing of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) councillor candidate Thulani Shangase had nothing to do with taxi violence.

His colleagues in the taxi sector believe his killing was politically motivated.

Shangase’s death is still a mystery, but there are claims that it could be related to both political and taxi violence.

Santaco regional chairperson Bheki Sokhela said Shangase was an exceptional employee and never clashed with anyone.

“He never passed away by our hands as the taxi industry. We believe that it could be a political killing because he was part of a political party as well.”

He said Shangase couldn’t have been a target in the taxi industry because he enjoyed a good working relationship with everyone.

