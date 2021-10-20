Knysna Elephant Park staff in mourning after guide killed by elephant

The incident occurred over the weekend while Shepherd Chuma and the other guides were returning a group of elephants to their night camp after a day spent in the free-roaming camp adjacent to the park.

CAPE TOWN - Management and staff at the Knysna Elephant Park have been left devastated after a guide was killed by an elephant.

The incident occurred over the weekend while Shepherd Chuma and the other guides were returning a group of elephants to their night camp after a day spent in the free-roaming camp adjacent to the park.

The park has labelled the incident "an elephant-related incident".

Management further added that Saturday’s severe weather conditions were thought to have been a contributing factor to the elephant’s unprecedented behaviour.

Chuma has worked at the park for over 10 years and was said to be the favourite among the elephants and was loved by his colleagues and friends.

He leaves behind his two children and wife.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.