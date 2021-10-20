Jacob Zuma to lay criminal complaint against State advocate Billy Downer

The Jacob Zuma Foundation said more details would be divulged on Thursday in Pietermaritzburg when it held a press briefing.

CAPE TOWN - Former President Jacob Zuma on Wednesday indicated his intention to lay a criminal complaint against State advocate Billy Downer.

Last month, the National Prosecuting Authority dismissed claims made by Zuma that Downer had leaked information including his medical records to the press.

Zuma is out on medical parole after he was convicted for 15 months for contempt of court.

More details to follow.

