Helen Suzman Foundation objects to Hlophe, Mkhwebane noms for CJ post

JOHANNESBURG - The Helen Suzman Foundation is among interest groups that have objected to the nomination of Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe and Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane for the top post of Constitutional Court Chief Justice.

The organisation has raised issues with the records in office of both, saying they were unfit for the position.

On Monday the panel shortlisting for the position said it had received 564 submissions in favour or objection to nominees.

It appears all eight candidates who were nominated for the Chief Justice post have had a fair share of submissions opposed to their appointment.

The Helen Suzman Foundation said Hlophe was unsuitable for the position, describing him as unfit to defend, protect and uphold the Constitution.

Their reasons are based on Hlophe’s run-ins with the Judicial Service Commission which resolved he should be impeached after the tribunal found him guilty of gross misconduct.

It said his nomination was inconceivable.

On Tuesday, an objection made by former State Security Agency head Arthur Fraser against Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s nomination also emerged.

Meanwhile, the Helen Suzman Foundation said Busisiwe Mkhwebane had failed to demonstrate that she possessed the qualifications, skills, knowledge and expertise reasonably expected of the Chief Justice.

