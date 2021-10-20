Patel: Safeguards in place to prevent corruption with July riots relief funds

The Trade and Industry Ministry has approved applications of R1.5 billion to date to offer relief to struggling businesses.

CAPE TOWN - Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel has given the reassurance that there are sufficient safeguards to prevent corruption in the distribution of funds for businesses affected by July's failed insurrection.

“One of the important issues is to ensure that we move swiftly so we can't rely on all of the normal processes, but that we don't open an enormous gap for either fraudulent transactions or corruption,” Patel said.

The ministry has approved applications of R1.5 billion to date to offer relief to struggling businesses.

Treasury earmarked about R3 billion to assist small and medium businesses that were hard hit by the unrest.

WATCH: R1.5 billion approved for business relief after July riots

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.