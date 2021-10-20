Four brothers kidnapped in Polokwane - reports According to Jacaranda FM, the family lawyer Philip Smit said the family of the four abducted siblings were waiting for a ransom demand from the boys’ kidnappers. Kidnapped

Moti brothers JOHANNESBURG - The Moti brothers Zia (15), Alaan (13), Zayyad (11) and Zidan (6) were allegedly kidnapped in Polokwane on Wednesday en route to school. According to the Laudium Sun, the car they were being driven in was cut off by two others along the Tzaneen bypass before seven men made off with the boys. Updated.. Aslm. I request a special dua for my friends Nazim & Shakira Moti, of Polokwane, whose 4 kids have been abducted on the way to a private school, Curro Heuwelkruin, in Polkwane. (Grandkids of late Siki Khamisa). URGENT

Contact 0631710964 if seen or any info. pic.twitter.com/u54GagAe5c Laudium Sun (@laudiumsun) October 20, 2021

The parents of the children who were kidnapped are appealing to the public to assist in the search for them.

According to Jacaranda FM, the family lawyer Philip Smit said the family of the four abducted siblings was waiting for a ransom demand from the boys’ kidnappers.

Smit told Jacaranda FM that the family had reason to believe kidnappers would make contact.

"There were no calls yet made by the criminals, so we do not know what the plan is, but we suspect it is a type of a ransom situation. That's all we can think of at this stage."

It's unclear why the family believes the kidnappers are in it for the cash.

"That's a personal opinion. I'm not willing to divulge any information with regard to that, but we've got good reason to believe it might be," Smit adds.

He added the family was in a state of panic as the search for the siblings continued.

"The family is very much worried and stressed out, although they have high hopes that the family will be found safely.

"They are requesting prayers, as well as any assistance of people who see the faces that match the pictures."

Meanwhile, Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema asked on Twitter for his supporters to help with the search for the missing boys.

All ground forces, lets be the first to find the culprits, we just want to talk to them. Attack!!! pic.twitter.com/7fUKpc7q00 Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) October 20, 2021

