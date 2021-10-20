Ex-SSA head Fraser objects to Zondo's nomination as ConCourt Chief Justice

In a letter to the panel assisting President Cyril Ramaphosa with the shortlist process, Arthur Fraser raised what he said was Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s bias and lack of independence while he was chairing the state capture commission inquiry.

JOHANNESBURG - Former State Security Agency head, Arthur Fraser, has objected to the nomination of Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo as the next Constitutional Court Chief Justice.



Fraser, who was also the former Correctional Services commissioner, said that Zondo intentionally barred him from appearing at the state capture commission.



He said that despite requesting to cross-examine about 10 witnesses who implicated him in wrongdoing, his side of the story was suppressed.



In the letter submitted to the panel by his lawyers, Fraser wrote that the decision not to allow him to appear at the commission was to protect individuals that he said he would have exposed as the real culprits in capturing and attempting to capture the state.



To this effect, he said that Zondo was unfit to be a judge, let alone a Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court.

The panel is receiving objections from the public on the eight nominated names vying for the top post.

