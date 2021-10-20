Go

Electoral Court agrees to virtually hear case between ActionSA & IEC

ActionSA said it applied for proceedings to be accessible to the media and the public.

FILE: ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba (centre) makes a point during an engagement in Dobsonville on 11 October 2020. Picture: @Action4SA/Twitter
31 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Electoral Court on Wednesday agreed to a virtual hearing of the case involving political party ActionSA and the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).

ActionSA said it applied for proceedings to be accessible to the media and the public.

The party turned to the court to fight the IEC’s decision to remove its name from ward ballot papers because it was not abbreviated.

Herman Mashaba's political party claims that the commission deliberately removed the name.

ActionSA said it believed this matter was of great public importance given both the impeding election and the roots of this application in the Constitution and electoral legislation.

It said through the media, South Africans would be entitled to witness the proceedings openly and transparently.

