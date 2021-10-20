EFF MP Motsamai blames Gungubele for arrest of war vets after hostage drama

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele, Defence Minister Thandi Modise, as well as Deputy Defence Minister Thabang Makwetla were barred from leaving the St George's Hotel in Pretoria last week following a meeting with the former combatants.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member of Parliament Kenny Motsamai has told more than 50 military veterans facing charges relating to the hostage drama involving ministers, that Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele was the reason that they had been arrested.

Minister Gungubele, Defence Minister Thandi Modise, as well as Deputy Defence Minister Thabang Makwetla, were barred from leaving the St Georges Hotel in Pretoria last week following a meeting with the former combatants.

Addressing the accused on the sidelines of court proceedings at the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre on Tuesday, Motsamai told them that Gungubele was to blame.

“The person who has done this is Gungubele, who is in the office of the president. That man... it’s not the first time he’s arrested military veterans,” he said.

Motsamai also told the group that they did not belong in jail.

“We don’t want our commanders, our leaders to be in jail. We don't want you to be here. You don't belong here. And the police must also understand that you are not criminals,” he said.

Forty-two of the accused were granted bail of R500 each and are expected back in court in February while 11 others will return for their bail application this Friday.

WATCH: Military veterans hostage case: 42 suspects granted bail

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.