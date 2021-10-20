Cele: SAPS task team working on 6 political murder cases in KZN

The Police Minister was speaking during a visit to the home of slain Economic Freedom Fighters councillor candidate Thulani Shangase on Wednesday.

DURBAN - Police Minister Bheki Cele said the task team probing politically motivated killings was working on six cases in KwaZulu-Natal alone.

Cele was speaking during a visit to Economic Freedom Fighters councillor candidate Thulani Shangase's home on Wednesday.

Shangase was gunned down in Herwood, Pietermaritzburg, on Sunday. Two other victims were also killed in that area in separate attacks.



Cele said the police are not taking the cases lightly: “There two cases of attacks in KwaDukuza where the candidates survived.”

On Tuesday, provincial police announced a 72-hour activation plan to put Shangase’s killers behind bars.

Police have appealed to anyone with information about this past weekend's attack to come forward.

