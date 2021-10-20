At least 10 suburbs in Joburg south still without power after substation fire

The utility has managed to restore power to some areas following Monday night's explosion at the Robertsham substation.

JOHANNESBURG - City Power said that at least 10 suburbs in the south of Johannesburg were still without electricity on Wednesday morning after a fire broke out at the Robertsham substation.

The utility has managed to restore power to some areas following Monday night's explosion at that substation.

Technicians are working on repairing the rest of the damaged infrastructure.

City Power's Isaac Mangena: "If all goes well, they will start restoring the outstanding customers. We are hoping to have it all clear later today after which power will be restored to all the outstanding customers should everything goes according to plan."