ANC's Ramaphosa says party will not protect any member accused of a crime

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated the party’s stance on corruption, saying that they would not protect any member who stood accused of a crime.

The party had candidates sign a pledge in order to “do better” after this year’s local government elections.

In the pledge signed by about 10,000 ANC candidates, a no-tolerance attitude towards corruption was clearly listed.

Ramaphosa said that this commitment was key for all candidates.

"We made this pledge because we know that we have not always lived up to the expectations of our people. We know that there are areas where we have disappointed our people."

He said that all candidates were bound to the pledge.

"This pledge must be in your office, it must be in your car, it must be in your home, it must be under your pillow, it must be all over. it must be your bond."

Ramaphosa said that he knew that some ANC members have disappointed South Africans through the years, but the current cohort was ready to do better.

In what appeared to be attempts to restore the ANC as a brand, Ramaphosa said that the party’s candidates had their work cut out for them.

"These candidates will not stand by as our roads fall into decay or raw sewage flows in our streets and our townships."

Some of the promises in the ANC pledge were to be available to the people, to remain accountable and to be accessible.

"They have also, whether they know it or not, publicised their cellphone numbers so that our people must be ale to reach them anytime."

Ramaphosa said that his new statement of restoration had been well received by voters.

WATCH: Ramaphosa: We won't protect any ANC leader who faces corruption charges and other serious offences

