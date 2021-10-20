2 cops killed in Jabulani, Popcru urges public to come forward with info

Details around the shooting are yet to be established, but current information shows that the officers were shot around the Jabulani Hostel.

JOHANNESBURG - The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) on Wednesday said two police officers had been shot dead in Jabulani, Soweto.

In a statement reacting to Tuesday night's attack, the union said it's saddened by the deaths of its members.

Details around the shooting are yet to be established, but current information shows that the officers were shot around the Jabulani Hostel.

One officer died at the scene, while the other succumbed to his wounds in hospital.

Popcru's Richard Mamabolo said there wa an urgent need to formulate protective strategies to protect officers from being ambushed.

“Popcru urges members of the community to actively share whatever information that will lead to the apprehension of the perpetrators at the nearest police station and urges members of the SAPS to act decisively whenever confronted by such characters.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.