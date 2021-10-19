Winde, Fritz meet with WC top cop Patekile to tackle gang violence

On Saturday, a woman was shot dead and seven others wounded when gunmen opened fire on them while they were attending a birthday party in Mitchells Plain.

CAPE TOWN - While three suspects arrested for a deadly mass shooting in Mitchells Plain are expected in the dock on Wednesday, provincial authorities met with police top brass to help find solutions to ongoing gang violence.

Three alleged gunmen were tracked down and apprehended on Sunday.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said the aim of his meeting with Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz and provincial police commissioner Thembisile Patekile was to come up a decisive plan to stop gang violence.

“We need to make sure that everything is done in our power to stop these kinds of gang shootings that are really putting our citizens at risk.”

Fritz said his department was keeping a close eye on the Mitchells Plain shooting cases to ensure there were convictions.

More police officers have apparently been deployed to the area.

But the local Community Policing Forum's Norman Jantjies said more officers on patrol was not a long-term solution.

“You need a comprehensive gang strategy, to come with sustained solutions. Law enforcement is not going to make a dent.”

