WATCH LIVE: Corruption accused Magashule, co-accused back in court

BLOEMFONTEIN - Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and his co-accused are back in Bloemfontein High Court for the resumption of their theft, corruption and money laundering case.

Magashule and his co-accused face over 70 charges of corruption, theft, and money laundering related to a R255 million asbestos eradication tender.

