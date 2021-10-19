WATCH LIVE: Corruption accused Magashule, co-accused back in court

Go

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and his co-accused are back in Bloemfontein High Court for the resumption of their theft, corruption and money laundering case.

FILE: Suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule (centre) talks to one of his corruption co-accused at the Bloemfontein High Court on 11 August 2021. Picture: Felix Dlangamandla/Pool
BLOEMFONTEIN - Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and his co-accused are back in Bloemfontein High Court for the resumption of their theft, corruption and money laundering case.

Magashule and his co-accused face over 70 charges of corruption, theft, and money laundering related to a R255 million asbestos eradication tender.

